Former NY State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver released early from prison

Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released early from prison, according to The Yeshiva World.

Silver was one year into a six year sentence on federal corruption charges. He was set to be released on March 10, 2026 but will now serve the remainder of his term under home confinement.

The former politician had served in the New York State Assembly from 1977 until his arrest in 2015. He was selected as speaker in 1994 and served in that position for two decades.

Silver was released early as part of the "CARES Act" with the help of Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association.

The CARES Act, also known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, stipulated a decrease in the federal inmate population in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 in federal prisons.