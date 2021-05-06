Health Ministry: 27 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning announced that 27 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases nationwide to 1,371.

The number represents a significant drop from the 72 new cases diagnosed Tuesday.

The new cases represent 0.2% of the test results received Wednesday, when 40,404 tests were performed.

A total of 87 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, of whom 56 are in critical condition and 55 are on ventilators.

As of Thursday morning, Israel has seen 6,371 people die of coronavirus and its complications.

So far, Israel has fully vaccinated 5,068,835 of its citizens against coronavirus; an additional 831,074 have recovered from the virus.