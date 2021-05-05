72 new cases of COVID, 90 patients in serious condition

A total of 72 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning. That’s up from 61 new cases diagnosed Monday.

Just 0.2% of tests conducted Saturday came back positive, the same as the day before.

There are now just 1,212 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 1,259 on Tuesday, of which 160 are being treated in hospitals – down from 161 on Tuesday.

Of those 160 hospitalizations, 90 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 91 seriously ill patients on Tuesday, which had marked the lowest number since July 4th of last year, when there were 85 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient rose to 0.79 as of April 24th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.77 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,369, including one death recorded on Tuesday.

Thus far, 5,410,942 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 58.19% of the population, with 54.47% of, or 5,065,020 people having received two doses.