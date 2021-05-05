Antisemitic hate group's flyers found in St. Petersburg, FL

A hate group has been circulating antisemitic flyers in St. Petersburg, Florida.

ABC Action News reported that the ADL recently contacted the Florida Holocaust Museum warning about a “small network of virulently antisemitic agitators” who planned to target the Tampa Bay Area.

St. Petersburg is approximately 19 miles from Tampa Bay.

“We have been in communication with the St. Petersburg Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and they have both been very responsive on this issue. The type of actions groups like this employ are very hurtful, especially to our Holocaust Survivor population, as they echo the antisemitic propaganda seen during the Holocaust. We are deeply appreciative for the overt support of our community in the face of such vitriolic hatred," said Elizabeth Gelman, executive director of the Holocaust Museum, in an interview with ABC Action News.

The St. Petersburg Police Department had its officers investigate though it said that a crime had not been committed. A department spokesperson stated, “It is part of a campaign by an organization based in California, that is touring Florida to push First Amendment rights.”

StopAntisemitism.org tweeted photos of two of the flyers.

“Antisemitic fliers found in St. Petersburg, FL listing the website associated with Jew hating bigot Jon Minadeo II and his group - GoyimTV,” they tweeted.

A previous post by StopAntisemitism.org denounced the same group for travelling to Miami and spray painting “‘Communism is Judaism’ all over the city.”