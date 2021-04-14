Anti-Semitic graffiti found on cement plant wall in Florida

Residents of South Florida were shocked to see the wall of a local cement plant vandalized with anti-Jewish graffiti, in the latest incident of anti-Semitic property damage in the area.

The phrase “Communism is Judaism” was found spray painted on the outer side of the wall of a cement plant in Southwest Miami-Dade country. The address for an anti-Semitic video sharing website was written beside it, reported 7News Miami.

According to the activist group StopAntisemitism.org, the site is run by Jon Minadeo II, a “notorious” white supremacist and head of the anti-Semitic group Goyim Defense League (GDL). Minadeo “has been inciting hate and harassing Jewish people both in the streets of California and on the internet for years,” said the group.

According to 7News Miami, cement plant employees took photos of the graffiti on Monday afternoon. Soon after, they spray painted over it.

Richard Forero works nearby. He told the news outlet that when he saw the anti-Semitic message days earlier he grew concerned.

“I came across it last week, and I was quite surprised. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

In late March, ahead of Passover, Shoshana Bicky spotted the same message sprayed at a different location in Southwest Miami-Dade. She called police. She said that she found at least three of the messages. All were subsequently painted over.

“I was driving down Bird Road, and I saw a lot of these graffiti signs that say, ‘Communism is Judaism,'” she said. “It’s kind of horrifying to see these.”