New Hope to Pres. Rivlin: Yair Lapid should form next government

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who chairs the New Hope party, on Wednesday told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he recommends Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid be tapped to form a government.

In a letter to Rivlin, Sa'ar wrote: "After we weighed the various considerations, we have all reached an opinion that at this time, it is proper to recommend MK Yair Lapid, with regards to the attempt to form a unity government."

Earlier on Wednesday, Rivlin met with both Lapid and Yamina chief MK Naftali Bennett.

It is expected that Rivlin will announce his choice later on Wednesday.

"President Rivlin intends to complete this process as soon as possible," a senior President's Residence source told Israel Hayom.