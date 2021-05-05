President Rivlin to meet with Bennett, Lapid Wednesday

Israel’s president is set to meet with Yamina chief Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid Wednesday, as he deliberates on the government mandate for the 24th Knesset, following the expiration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s mandate at midnight.

On Wednesday morning, Harel Tubi, the director-general of the president’s office, penned a letter to party leaders informing them of the upcoming meetings, and urging any lawmakers interested in submitting new recommendations for the premiership to do so by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

“In accordance with paragraph 9 of Basic Law: The Government (2001), President of Israel Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin intends on making his decision about the next steps in the process of forming a government,” Tubi wrote.

Tubi noted that the President will be inviting candidates interested in the mandate for the premiership – alluding to Bennett and Lapid – adding that the president is open “to hear the views of all parties who are interested in stating them.”

“As such, if your party is interested in stating its position to the president before he arrives at his decision according to paragraph 9, you requested to convey your position in writing to the undersigned no later than 14:00. If further clarifications are required, the president will consider inviting representatives of your party to present their position to him, in line with the timeframe set out in the law.”

“This morning, the president will meet with Naftali Bennett MK and with Yair Lapid MK. During the day, additional meetings will be scheduled according to requests from party heads and at the president's discretion.”