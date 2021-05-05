MK Mansour Abbas: 'I agreed to meet with Rabbi Druckman - I did not ask'

MK Mansour Abbas, Chairman of the United Arab List (Ra'am), on Wednesday morning told Kan Reshet Bet about his agreement to meet with Rabbi Haim Druckman, one of Israel's foremost Religious Zionist rabbis.

"I responded to a request to meet with him," Abbas said. "I usually respond to every request. I did not ask to meet. We present our stances and we refute the stance that we are terror supporters."

In an interview with Aryeh Golan, he said: "We are willing to hold dialogue with every sector and party, on religious and political issues. We did not beg, as the media is trying to claim. We want to be partners."

Abbas also said that his party has not yet decided who to recommend to form a government.

"If a government is formed in Israel, Yesh Atid and Yamina will need to be on the same side. It's not an issue of agreement between Yamina and Ra'am."

Meanwhile, Yesh Atid is pressuring the United Arab List (UAL) to recommend Yesh Atid chief MK Yair Lapid as the best candidate to form a government. Lapid and Abbas are expected to continue negotiations on Wednesday, and the United Arab List has told Lapid that the Yamina party must support them if the UAL is to do the same.