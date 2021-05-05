Bennett pushing to receive mandate to form government

Yamina chairman and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is intensifying last-minute efforts to win President Reuven Rivlin’s backing for forming a government, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned the mandate to President Rivlin just before midnight Tuesday.

According to a report in Israel Hayom Wednesday morning, officials at the president’s office seemed to hint that President Rivlin is leaning towards granting the mandate to Yesh Atid chief and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, rather than Bennett.

The sources cited from the president’s office were quoted as telling top political officials that “one bloc has already tried” and failed to form a government, hinting that another rightist candidate won’t receive the mandate unless that candidate can reach 61 seats before the president’s nomination.

A senior official at the president’s office said Rivlin is working to reach a final decision as quickly as possible.

Rivlin must now either entrust another candidate with forming a new government, or, if he believes no candidate is capable of reaching a majority, send the mandate directly to the Knesset, giving lawmakers three weeks to vote in a new premier or face snap elections.

A total of 45 lawmakers recommended Yair Lapid as premier, compared to just seven who recommended Bennett. But the Yamina chairman is hoping to not only expand his number of supporters to beyond Lapid’s 45, but to even reach an absolute majority of 61, thus ensuring Rivlin hands him the mandate.

On Tuesday, Bennett met separately with United Arab List chief Mansour Abbas and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar, pressing both of them to endorse him as premier.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated his support for Lapid as prime minister.

In a video released Tuesday, Gantz urged Bennett to back Lapid’s bid for the mandate.

“I turn to you Naftali Bennett - I know you are a man of values. I know that the State of Israel is important to you. I know that the promise of the continued existence of the Jewish people is burning in your bones. Precisely for these reasons, you must announce today that you are joining the government of change and support the granting of the mandate to MK Yair Lapid."

"Listen to me, do not fall into the trap they seek to bury you in. You are a man of values ​​- do not let Netanyahu trample you. I spoke today with the heads of the parties that make up the bloc of change and called on everyone to recommend to the President MK Knesset Lapid for the mandate to form the government. I also turned to those who refrained from recommending him in the first round," Gantz said.