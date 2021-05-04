Rabbi Elyakim Levanon: 'Netanyahu should resign his position'

Rabbi Elyakim Levanon on Tuesday morning spoke about the various political options for forming a government, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should resign his position in order to allow a wide right-wing government to be formed.

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, Rabbi Levanon said that he does not rule out supporting a government headed by both MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina and MK Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and supported by MK Mansour Abbas' United Arab List (Ra'am), if it would prevent fifth elections.

"I am not ruling any options out," he said. "But the most correct and best [option] is that Netanyahu, who was a good prime minister and most of his work and success has to do with foreign relations, will take upon himself to be Foreign Minister and vacate his seat to a member of Likud. The moment that happens, a wide government will be formed."

Regarding a government with Lapid, a leftist government, and one supported by the United Arab List, Rabbi Elyakim added: "Sometimes we amputate a limb on a person's body in order to save the entire body. In such situations, there is definitely room [to consider it]."

When the interviewers mentioned that the United Arab List has supported convicted terrorists, Rabbi Levanon admitted that "a government with them is the worst thing possible."