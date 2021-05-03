Meretz head, Nitzan Horowitz: We can have functioning government within days

Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz discussed the political impasse facing the country during his party's faction meeting today.

Horowitz urged the left to unite behind the leadership of Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and said that as soon as Lapid is granted the mandate to form a coalition, it would be a, "matter of days before we are headed towards a [stable] government."

"I also call on President Rivlin to hand the mandate to Lapid instead of giving it back to the Knesset," continued Horowitz, adding, "If he does so, there's a good chance of having a government."

Earlier in the day, Israel Hayom reported that Israeli President Reuven Rivlin would not hold another round of consultations with various party heads if Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu does not succeed in forming a government.

Netanyahu's opportunity to form a government ends Tuesday at midnight.

According to the report, Rivlin will only hold meetings with party representatives who request to meet with him prior to his decision regarding who the next candidate to form a government should be.

A senior President's Residence source told the daily publication that, "There will not be [another] round. Whoever wants to can tell us his stance. The President's understanding of the situation will be based on what he sees with his own eyes."

"Discussions with the parties, meetings with the representatives, political estimates will all be based on his understanding of the situation."