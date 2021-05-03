Report: Rivlin won't hold further consultations

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will not hold another round of consultations with the various parties' representatives if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu does not succeed in forming a government, Israel Hayom reported.

Netanyahu's opportunity to form a government ends Tuesday at midnight.

Instead, Rivlin will only hold meetings with those party representatives who request to meet with him prior to his decision regarding who the next candidate to form a government should be.

A senior President's Residence source told Israel Hayom: "There will not be [another] round. Whoever wants to can tell us his stance. The President's understanding of the situation will be based on what he sees with his own eyes."

"Discussions with the parties, meetings with the representatives, political estimates - all of his understanding of the situation."