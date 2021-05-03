Head of Shomron Regional Council: Retaliate against the PA

The director of the Hesder Yeshiva in Itamar, Elad Rabinowitz, and the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, arrived on Sunday evening at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where the three victims of the shooting attack at the Tapuah junction were hospitalized.

Rabinowitz said, “We embrace the families and the injured. We will grow stronger from this incident and no one can stop or delay us. For us, this incident is a sign of the importance of the yeshiva to be located precisely where we are. We call on the public to pray for the healing of the wounded Amichai, Yehuda and Benaya. We are waiting for you at the yeshiva."

Dagan blasted the government, saying, "The Israeli government is losing its deterrence. It is inconceivable that, as head of the council, I have to come to Beilinson time and time again, visit wounded and strengthen families in their most difficult days. My job is to build kindergartens and schools and not to deal with terrorism. Jewish blood is spilled like water. Tapuah junction is one of the main intersections in Israel. It has been exactly eight years since the murder of Evyatar Borovosky in the exact same place."

"I call on the Israeli government to get a hold of itself. Bring governance, bring security and strengthen the people of Israel. I call for tough retaliatory action against the Palestinian Authority, which funds and organizes this terrorist activity against Israeli citizens. This is the place for a military response and at the same time a civilian response - the Israeli government must announce the construction of thousands of housing units in the settlement. Only a significant military and civilian response will lower the motivation to carry out attacks. It's time to come to your senses."

Matanya Peretz, the brother of Benaya who was seriously injured in the attack, said, "We received the message around 6:30 and we arrived directly at Beilinson. Benaya is suffering from a spinal injury and they are currently trying to stabilize his condition. We ask the people of Israel to continue to pray for his recovery and for the recovery of his friends."