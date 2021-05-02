DM Benny Gantz demands state commission of inquiry into Meron tragedy

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has submitted a request to the Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, asking for his legal opinion on the feasibility of establishing a state commission of inquiry under the present transitional government.

“Only a state commission of inquiry has the necessary powers invested in it to investigate all the relevant details surrounding the tragedy, and only such a commission has the broad authority and necessary tools to formulate recommendations,” he wrote.

Gantz added that only a commission of inquiry whose members are appointed by the head of the Supreme Court and which is headed by a judge can satisfy the demands of the public for impartiality and a thorough and independent inquiry into the events in Meron.

“Furthermore, there is urgency in establishing such a commission as soon as possible, so that it can carry out a preliminary probe while the evidence is still readily accessible,” Gantz noted.

The commission of inquiry “will not restore their loved ones to the bereaved families, or ease their distress, but it could prevent such a disaster from occurring again in the future,” he concluded.