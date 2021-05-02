Forensic Institute: All 45 victims of Meron disaster identified

The Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir announced this morning, Sunday, that it has completed the identification of all 45 victims brought to it from the Meron disaster.

44 of them were released for burial, and the remaining will be released during the day at the request of his family.

Dr Chen Kugel, director of the institute, said: "A disaster of this magnitude requires very complex preparedness on the part of the institute's staff."

"The need and request of the families for a speedy completion of the process was understandable and we acted in light of it, but we did not give up on the professional steps required to do so. I would like to express my condolences to the families," Kugel added.