Daniel Morris from New Jersey among dead in Meron disaster

The Sha'alvim Yeshiva is mourning the death of Daniel (Donny) Morris, a 19-year-old student from Teaneck, New Jersey, who was studying at the yeshiva.

Morris was among the 45 killed in the Meron disaster at 1:00a.m. Friday morning.

Following the stampede, the yeshiva's staff searched for Morris in the various hospitals, until they received the heartbreaking news that he was among the dead.

"Daniel was an amazing student, he was studious and beloved by his friends, he had a sense of humor and was bursting with love of life," the yeshiva said. "Daniel had an excellent character and acted with pleasantness; he loved very much to learn Torah. He came to Israel from New Jersey, in order to learn Torah in the Land of Israel."

"Sha'alvim embraces the bereaved Morris family and is in touch with his parents, family, and community rabbi, who all received the bitter news. The school's staff is embracing Daniel's friends and the shocked students, and is in touch with professionals to provide the necessary support."