Ayelet Shaked: In a few days, things will be more clear

MK Ayelet Shaked, Yamina's number two, on Friday sent a message on WhatsApp ahead of the end of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's chance to form a government.

Netanyahu's mandate will expire on Tuesday at midnight. If he does not succeed in forming a government, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is likely to offer another candidate a chance.

"Dear friends: We are going through a turbulent time," she wrote in her message. "In terms of politics, Naftali [Bennett] and I and all the others [in our party] are truly trying to do the right thing, which will allow the formation of a good and stable government."

"I know that everyone has his own opinion about this, and I read what you write. In the coming days, things will become clearer. Trust us."

Regarding the Meron disaster which left 45 people dead and 150 injured, she wrote: "Today we have, as a nation, suffered a horrific tragedy. There will be time to learn lessons, but right now we need to pray for the injured and help however we can. I love you, Shabbat shalom."