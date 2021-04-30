Jewish Agency for Israel mourns victims of Meron tragedy

The Jewish Agency for Israel issue a statement following Thursday night's tragedy on Mount Meron, in which 45 people died and over 100 more wounded.



In their statement, the Jewish Agency said: "The Jewish Agency for Israel mourns the tragedy that occurred last night on Mount Meron."

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and a quick and complete recovery to the wounded. Jewish communities from around the world have been reaching out to The Jewish Agency expressing their support and offering their sympathy and prayers - a true sign of global Jewish solidarity."

President Rivlin lights 45 candles in memory of Meron disaster victims Mark Neyman (GPO)

Also on Friday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said: "“This is a terrible, painful day. A heartbreaking tragedy. Our prayers and thoughts are with those injured and with the families of those killed and missing in the awful tragedy at Mount Meron last night. I send my heartfelt thanks to those working without a break since last night to rescue and give medical treatment. This is the time to embrace the families, to help all those looking for their loved ones, to take those injured to our hearts. To weep together."

He also lit 45 memorial candles outside the President's Residence, in memory of the 45 who died in the disaster.

The President's Residence has opened a call center to help families who are looking for loved ones. The center, which can be reached at +972 2 670 7221, will operate on Shabbat (Sabbath).