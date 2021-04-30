'The cell phones belonging to those killed do not stop ringing'

ZAKA spokesperson Moti Bokchin spoke in an interview with Galei Zahal about the Meron disaster, which left 44 dead and over 100 injured.

"When I arrived at the scene, I understood that this was an unusual event - out of fear, people were running in every direction," Bokchin said.

He added: "The cell phones of those who were killed do not stop ringing, and we see, 'Mommy' and 'My dear wife' - it's unfathomable."

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff have treated 150 people who were injured in the stampede, and transferring six people to hospitals in critical condition, 18 in serious condition, and dozens in light and moderate condition.

Forty-seven of them were sent to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat, while 26 were sent to Poriya in Tiberias, 27 to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, five to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, and one to Ha'emek Medical Center in Afula. One patient who was sent to Ziv was transferred by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.