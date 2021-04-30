Jerusalem opens emergency headquarters for victims of Meron disaster

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on Thursday night ordered the Jerusalem social services to open an emergency headquarters to aid the families of those injured and killed in the Meron stampede.

The stamped killed 44 people and injured over 100 others. ZAKA volunteers are still working to identify the bodies and notify the families.

The municipal headquarters will help coordinate emergency services for the bereaved families and for those dealing whose family members were injured and hospitalized in other cities.

It will operate around the clock, and can be reached by dialing the municipality hotline, 106.

"It is not yet fully clear what happened tonight on Mount Meron, but we are already working for the sake of the families and children," Lion said Thursday night.

"The Jerusalem municipality will do everything in order to ease the burden on the families faced with this complex reality. I send condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a complete recovery to the injured, and I pray that we know no more sorrow."