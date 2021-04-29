NYPD releases new footage of Bronx synagogue vandal suspect

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Unit has released new footage of the person of interest wanted in connection with the ongoing investigation into recent synagogue vandalism in The Bronx.

"In connection to an ongoing investigation of vandalism of synagogues in @NYPD50Pct, we need help to identify the individual seen in video on W. 235th St., by Henry Hudson Pkwy, Sat., April 17th at 7:45PM. 1-800-577-8477,” they tweeted.

Over the weekend, four synagogues in The Bronx were targeted in a series of rock-throwing incidents.

Police stated that Chabad of Riverdale and Riverdale Jewish Center were hit around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The two synagogues were also attacked Saturday night, during which the Conservative Synagogue and Young Israel of Riverdale were also hit.

The thrown rocks shattered windows or badly damaged doors, reported NBC New York.

A single suspect is believed to be responsible for all of the incidents.