Four synagogues in the Bronx targeted by rock throwers

New York Police are investigating after four synagogues in the Bronx were targeted in a series of rock-throwing attacks on the weekend, NBC New York reported Sunday.

Over the course of several nights, four synagogues in the borough were damaged by an unidentified suspect hurling rocks.

Police said Chabad of Riverdale and Riverdale Jewish Center were hit around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The same synagogues were targeted against Saturday night, as well as the Conservative Synagogue and Young Israel of Riverdale. In each instance, windows and doors were shattered or significantly damaged by thrown rocks, according to NBC New York.

The NYPD said that a single assailant was responsible for each of the incidents.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday that the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force "has a solid lead on the vile acts of anti-Semitism in the Bronx and we will take swift action against the perpetrators."

Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force on Sunday to assist in the city's investigation.

"We stand with Jewish New Yorkers--an essential part of the fabric of our state--as we do with all victims of bigotry, and I look forward to seeing this investigation resolved quickly," the governor said in a statement quoted by NBC.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman denounced the vandalism in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We are angered, saddened, and disturbed to hear of the anti-Semitic hate crimes in Riverdale. Riverdale is an inclusionary, accepting and loving community. Riverdale is a resilient community, and hate has no home there, or anywhere in our district, state, or country,” he said.

“We condemn these hate crimes, and we recognize the need to name the threat against our Jewish family, and address it head-on,” added Bowman.

“As we see a continued rise in anti-Semitism, we must remain vigilant & come together in love and care for one another — and against anti-Semitic hate,” he concluded.