100 new cases of coronavirus

Data from Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday morning showed that 100 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases nationwide to 1,570.

Of those, 185 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, with 118 of them are in serious condition. A total of 68 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, and 65 are on ventilators.

So far, there have been 6,361 deaths from coronavirus in Israel, including four on Tuesday.

Of the 36,786 coronavirus test results received Tuesday, 0.3% turned out positive,

Also on Tuesday, three Israelis were found to have contracted the Indian coronavirus variant from carriers within Israel. There are currently 41 cases of the Indian variant in Israel, including approximately 30 who were recently diagnosed. It is not yet clear if the variant is vaccine-resistant.