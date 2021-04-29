Gantz: Even today, I was offered to be first in a rotation with Netanyahu

Blue and White chairman and Justice Minister Benny Gantz claimed on Wednesday that a proposal to be the first in a rotation agreement with Benjamin Netanyahu is still on the table.

"Such an offer was made, some messengers arrived today, but in the end it is impossible to trust Netanyahu anymore," Gantz told Kan 11 News in an interview, though he did not rule out the possibility. "I am not thinking of myself. This option is not relevant at the moment."

The Blue and White chairman commented on the approval of his appointment as Minister of Justice after Netanyahu's U-turn on the issue, noting, "I am satisfied with the result, I am very dissatisfied with the process. Yesterday there was an attempt to harm the rule of law in Israel." On the challenge of serving in two roles - Defense and Justice Minister - at the same time, Gantz added that "there is no doubt that in a routine situation it is better for the roles to be separated, but while there are attempts to undermine the rule of law, I as the most senior member of Blue and White will do everything to ensure stability."

The Blue and White chairman blamed Netanyahu for the failure of the rotation government and said that "the equal government is a challenge - Netanyahu destroyed it in the way he behaved."

He added that he intends to serve as Defense Minister in the next government as well and said that "I will modestly say that I think it is good that I am the Defense Minister, it is required. I have to be the Defense Minister and I will be that in the next government."

Finally, following the firing of rockets from Gaza towards southern Israel in recent days, Gantz sent a warning to Hamas, "If the firing continues, we will respond forcefully."