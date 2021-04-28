PA Arab arrested over attack on Jew walking dog

Fighters from the special police Border Police unit and the Shabak arrested another suspect in the attack on a Jew who was walking with his dog in the area of Van Passen Street in Jerusalem last Friday.

Following the attack, a joint investigation of police and Shabak was opened resulting in the arrest of a suspect in the Palestinian Arab village of A-Ram. The detainee was taken for questioning.

"The Israel Police is determined to reach anyone who has attacked Israeli civilians in recent weeks, using all means and operational capabilities, including the special police units that are also working to locate them in Judea and Samaria," the police said.