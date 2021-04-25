Watch: New footage of near-lynch of Jew by Arab mob

Eli Rosen, 27, attacked by dozens of Arab youths as he walked his dog in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. New footage posted on social media.

Tags: Lynchings
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

riots
riots
Jamal Awad/Flash90

In the past day, additional footage of the attack by Arabs on Eli Rosen, a 27-year-old from Jerusalem, has been published on social media.

"I went for a walk with the dog at about 1 at night and was attacked with murderous blows," he described. "'Yehud, Yehud,' they shouted, and attacked me. Luckily I survived it. Someone else, less strong or stable, would have ended his life there - this is just a third intifada. I got mostly punches to the face, it was a lynch in every aspect."

Rosen criticized the conduct of the police. "They sprayed tear gas in the air - not what is expected in a life-threatening situation from police forces, who looked from the side and did not respond. I was there alone and it was just a miracle."

Rosen suffers from three vertebral fractures, a sprained left leg and swelling in his head.



top