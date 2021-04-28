Erdan on HRW report: A collection of lies and fabrications

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Tuesday blasted the Human Rights Watch report which accused Israel of “apartheid”.

“This report is a collection of lies and fabrications, bordering on antisemitic, which is part of the organization’s ongoing campaign against Israel,” said Ambassador Erdan. “When the authors of the report cynically and falsely use the term apartheid, they nullify the legal and social status of millions of Israeli citizens, including Arab citizens, who are an integral part of the State of Israel.”

“In addition, the report was written by Omar Shakir, a well-known BDS activist who has made his hateful views and feelings towards Israel very clear,” Ambassador Erdan continued.

“He has continually acted against Israel and his numerous ‘reports’ are not worth the paper on which they are written. That is why as Minister of Strategic Affairs, I worked together with Israel’s Interior Ministry to end his stay in Israel. This step, in accordance with Israeli law, was approved by Israel’s High Court, which viewed Shakir’s activities as an attempt to bring about a boycott against Israel,” added Erdan.

“Human Rights Watch should be ashamed that such a liar represents them in the most vibrant democracy in the Middle East, which has demonstrated this year, once again, how it strives for peace,” he concluded.

In its report published Tuesday morning, Human Rights Watch excoriated Israeli policies in not only Judea, Samaria, Gaza, and eastern Jerusalem, but also in pre-1967 Israel, claiming they amount to not merely discrimination against Arabs, but even “persecution”.

“Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land has long guided government policy,” HRW claimed in the report.

“In pursuit of this goal, authorities have dispossessed, confined, forcibly separated, and subjugated Palestinians by virtue of their identity to varying degrees of intensity. In certain areas, as described in this report, these deprivations are so severe that they amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.”

Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed the report as nothing more than anti-Israel propaganda.

"Human Rights Watch is known to have a long-standing anti-Israeli agenda, actively seeking for years to promote boycotts against Israel," the ministry stated.

"Their decision not to share this report for review or comment with any Israeli authority, is clear indication that it is a propaganda pamphlet, which lacks all credibility."

"HRW's founder, Mr. Robert Bernstein, has criticized his organization in 2009 for "issuing reports on the Israeli-Arab conflict that are helping those who wish to turn Israel into a pariah state."

"This report is yet another part of the organization's ongoing campaign, led by a known BDS supporter, with no connection to facts or reality on the ground. The fictional claims that HRW concocted are both preposterous and false."