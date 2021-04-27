Israel dismisses 'propaganda' HWR report by BDS supporter

Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed the report by Human Rights Watch accusing Israel of “crimes against humanity”, including “apartheid” as nothing more than anti-Israel propaganda.

"Human Rights Watch is known to have a long-standing anti-Israeli agenda, actively seeking for years to promote boycotts against Israel," the ministry stated.

"Their decision not to share this report for review or comment with any Israeli authority, is clear indication that it is a propaganda pamphlet, which lacks all credibility.

"HRW's founder, Mr. Robert Bernstein, has criticized his organization in 2009 for “issuing reports on the Israeli-Arab conflict that are helping those who wish to turn Israel into a pariah state".

"This report is yet another part of the organization's ongoing campaign, led by a known BDS supporter, with no connection to facts or reality on the ground.

"The fictional claims that HRW concocted are both preposterous and false," the statement concluded,