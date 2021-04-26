She ripped Israeli flag - and was suspended from her job

An Arab woman recently filmed herself destroying an Israeli flag, and uploaded it to social media.

In the video, the Arab woman - a resident of Jerusalem - can be seen using a knife to destroy an Israeli flag, as part of the wave of riots in the city.

The footage was widely shared on social media, raising an uproar.

It later became clear that the woman is employed by the Menta gas station chain, which belongs to the Delek company.

Delek said in a statement: "We view this with disgust. Delek Israel is a company which respects all of Israel's citizens, no matter who they are, and it expects its citizens to respect the Israeli flag."

"The company has suspended the employee, and she will be called for a hearing as soon as possible," her employer said in a statement.