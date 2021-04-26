Light rainfall expected as temperatures drop

Though Israel's heat wave broke last week, temperatures remained high - until Monday.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy, and humidity will rise, especially in the mountains and inland regions. Temperatures will drop significantly, falling to seasonal average. Harsh winds will blow, and there may be haze in central and southern Israel, the Israel Meteorological Service said.

Monday night will be partly cloudy. In northern Israel and along the coast, there may be light local rainfall.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall in northern Israel.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a significant rise in temperatures, especially in the mountains and inland regions.

Thursday will see an additional rise in temperatures. Inland and in the mountains, the weather will be warmer than usual to reminiscent of a heat wave.