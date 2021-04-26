Hamas leader threatens Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Sunday threatened Israel following the ongoing violent clashes in eastern Jerusalem.

"If the Israeli occupation continues its aggression in Jerusalem - there will be no calm, and we are facing a new and historic chapter," he said.

"The resistance today is stronger than ever - and our missiles are ready to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque," warned Haniyeh.

Violent clashes have broken out in recent days between police officers and Arabs, mainly near the Old City of Jerusalem's Damascus Gate.

In clashes on Saturday night, the Arabs yelled "Allahu Akbar!" at the police officers before throwing objects at them. The officers responded by firing several stun grenades.

The Arabs also threw rocks at the officers and set off fireworks aimed at them.