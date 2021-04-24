Arabs clash with police in Jerusalem

Violent clashes broke out Saturday night between police officers and Arabs who gathered near the Old City of Jerusalem's Damascus Gate.

The Arabs yelled, "Allahu akhbar!" at the police officers before throwing objects at them. The officers responded by firing several stun grenades.

The Arabs also threw rocks at the officers and set off fireworks aimed at them.

In addition, it was reported that fireworks and firebombs were thrown at the Beit Orot neighborhood in Jerusalem. On Friday night, graffiti reading "Death to the Jews" and swastikas was sprayed over six meters of Chabad Street in the Old City's Jewish Quarter.

"The police erased it early in the morning, so that no one could take photos and footage," residents claimed.

On Saturday evening, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai promised to "bring those involved to justice," adding that police are reinforcing their presence in Jerusalem. However, he also "called on everyone to lower the flames."