Report: ZAKA founder to be arrested in coming days

The National Fraud Investigation Unit of the Israel Police, which is conducting the investigation into the case of ZAKA founder Yehuda Meshi-Zahav .intends to arrest Meshi-Zahav at the beginning of next week.

Channel 13 News reported that observers were placed around Meshi-Zahav's house yesterday as part of the preparations for the arrest.

The decision to make the arrest was made after complaints were filed against him which do not face a statute of limitation.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center announced tonight that there has been no change in the condition of Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, who remains in critical condition after attempting suicide this morning.

Photographs of a note allegedly left by Meshi-Zahav circulated on social media Thursday. The note reads: "I am sorry. My punishment I have received already. Try to remember the good that I did; try to always remember what I forgot: 'There is an Eye that sees, an Ear that hears, and all your deeds are written in a Book.' (Ethics of the Fathers, 2:1 - ed.)."

Attorney Ephraim Damari and Meshi-Zahav's family claimed that the letter is a forgery. "This is a forged letter, fake news. We have manuscripts from Meshi-Zahav, in which neither the writing nor the signature is similar to those that appear in the letter," they stated,

The director of Shaare Zedek, Prof. Ofer Marin, said: "After his condition was stabilized, he underwent imaging tests and in the last two hours he was transferred to the intensive care unit. His condition is stable. He has high blood pressure and heart rate. We don't know the degree of damage which was done in the time before his pulse returned. I want to be very careful and not underestimate it. His condition is very serious and he is in clear danger of death. The assessment is that time had passed and he has been harmed. The picture will not become clear in the coming hours, maybe not in the next few days."