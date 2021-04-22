Attempts to resuscitate ZAKA founder

Medics are attempting to resuscitate Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, founder and former Chairman of ZAKA, after he attempted Thursday morning to end his life.

The attempted suicide occurred in Meshi-Zahav's home in Givat Ze'ev, less than one day before Channel 12 published an inquiry on him on its "Uvda" program.

Meshi-Zahav's son found his father and called emergency responders, who began attempting to resuscitate him, and transferred him to the hospital.

For years, Meshi-Zahav was respected figure in Israeli society, and even lit a torch on Mount Herzl 18 years ago.

In January this year, Meshi-Zahav lost both his parents to coronavirus.

In March, Meshi-Zahav, was selected for the Israel Prize in the field of Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution to Society and the State award. Later that month, he was accused of sexual misconduct, and stepped down from his position as ZAKA's leader.

Police opened an investigation against Meshi-Zahav, after allegations came to light in a report published by Haaretz. In that report, six accusers -both male and female - claimed Meshi-Zahav sexually exploited or assaulted them as far back as the 1980s.

Some of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged assaults, others were adults.

The accusations against Meshi-Zahav were known among the Eida Haharedit, which he belonged to in his youth, but were not made known to the public when he began public activities outside the Eida Haharedit.

Meshi-Zahav's attorney, Ephraim Damari, told Kan News that "Yehuda is convinced of one thing - that the media and public are putting him on trial for things he has no connection to. This is a very dangerous precedent."

"Trials are decided in court. Everything that is happening at the moment is getting in the way of a fair procedure. The media are the ones collecting evidence instead of the police and we don't know how reliable these sources are. The authorities should be allowed to do their job. My client, Yehuda Meshi Zahav, will fully cooperate with the police as soon as he's brought to trial. Once investigators present their evidence, he will provide his version of events."