'Uvda' to air inquiry of ZAKA founder despite suicide attempt

Channel 12's 'Uvda' program will air its inquiry on Yehuda Meshi-Zahav which had been scheduled to air Thursday night despite Meshi-Zahav's hospitalization following an attempted suicide.

Meanwhile, doctors at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem continue to fight for the life of the former chairman of the ZAKA organization, who attempted to end his life at his home in Givat Ze'ev Thursday morning.

Photographs of a note allegedly left by Meshi-Zahav circulated on social media. The note reads: "I am sorry. My punishment I have received already. Try to remember the good that I did; try to always remember what I forgot: 'There is an Eye that sees, an Ear that hears, and all your deeds are written in a Book.' (Ethics of the Fathers, 2:1 - ed.)."

Attorney Ephraim Damari and Meshi-Zahav's family claimed that the letter is a forgery. "This is a forged letter, fake news. We have manuscripts from Meshi-Zahav, in which neither the writing nor the signature is similar to those that appear in the letter," they stated,

For years, Meshi-Zahav was respected figure in Israeli society, and even lit a torch on Mount Herzl 18 years ago.

In January this year, Meshi-Zahav lost both his parents to coronavirus.

In March, Meshi-Zahav, was selected for the Israel Prize in the field of Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution to Society and the State award. Later that month, he was accused of sexual misconduct, and stepped down from his position as ZAKA's leader.

Police opened an investigation against Meshi-Zahav, after allegations came to light in a report published by Haaretz. In that report, six accusers -both male and female - claimed Meshi-Zahav sexually exploited or assaulted them as far back as the 1980s.

Some of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged assaults, others were adults.

The accusations against Meshi-Zahav were said to have been known among the Eida Haharedit, which he belonged to in his youth, but were not made known to the public when he began public activities outside the Eida Haharedit.

Earlier, Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, the dean of the Orot Shaul Yeshiva and head of the Tzohar organization's ethics center, called on Channel 12 not to publish the inquiry on Yehuda Meshi-Zahav.

"Inquiries about injustices are an essential activity which is intended to encourage society's ethical path," Rabbi Cherlow said.

He added: "The airing of the Uvda article this evening, while the person the inquiry is about is fighting for his life, will be an unethical an insensitive step, and therefore it must not be broadcast."