ZAKA founder's family: Suicide note a forgery

Doctors at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem continue to fight for the life of Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, former chairman of the ZAKA organization, who attempted suicide in his home Givat Ze'ev earlier Thursday.

Photographs of a note allegedly left by Meshi-Zahav circulated on social media. The note reads: "I am sorry. My punishment I have received already. Try to remember the good that I did; try to always remember what I forgot: 'There is an Eye that sees, an Ear that hears, and all your deeds are written in a Book.' (Ethics of the Fathers, 2:1 - ed.)."

Attorney Ephraim Damari and Meshi-Zahav's family claimed that the letter is a forgery. "This is a forged letter, fake news. We have manuscripts from Meshi-Zahav, in which neither the writing nor the signature is similar to those that appear in the letter," they stated,

The attempted suicide occurred Thursday morning at Meshi-Zahav's residence in Givat Ze'ev, less than one day before Channel 12 published an inquiry on him on its "Uvda" program.. First responders arriving at the scene succeeded in resuscitating the elderly man, transferring him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. He is currently in stable but critical condition.

For years, Meshi-Zahav was respected figure in Israeli society, and even lit a torch on Mount Herzl 18 years ago.

In January this year, Meshi-Zahav lost both his parents to coronavirus.

In March, Meshi-Zahav, was selected for the Israel Prize in the field of Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution to Society and the State award. Later that month, he was accused of sexual misconduct, and stepped down from his position as ZAKA's leader.

Police opened an investigation against Meshi-Zahav, after allegations came to light in a report published by Haaretz. In that report, six accusers -both male and female - claimed Meshi-Zahav sexually exploited or assaulted them as far back as the 1980s.

Some of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged assaults, others were adults.

The accusations against Meshi-Zahav were known among the Eida Haharedit, which he belonged to in his youth, but were not made known to the public when he began public activities outside the Eida Haharedit.