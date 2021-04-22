Tibi: We're taking to Lapid, we will bring achievements

MK Ahmed Tibi from the Joint List on Wednesday evening commented on the contacts that are taking place within the bloc led by Yair Lapid, in preparation for the possibility that the Yesh Atid chairman will receive a mandate to form a government from the President in two weeks.

"We are in contact with Lapid, we have red lines but it is important for us to bring achievements to the Arab public. We presented the issues to him, the response was positive on several issues. Lapid asked for a recommendation to the President,” Tibi told Reshet Bet radio in an interview.

He commented on the vote earlier this week on the composition of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, in which Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas thwarted the right-wing bloc’s motion.

“I am glad that in the end Ra’am voted on the same side as the Joint List. The result of the vote was 60-51, and I saw the face of Benjamin Netanyahu. [However] Netanyahu can still get a majority in the Arrangements Committee in certain constellations."

Tibi also explained why he opposes the removal of MK Moshe Gafni of United Torah Judaism from the chairmanship of the Knesset Finance Committee.

"He is a good chairman, and for many years we have had fruitful cooperation with him in everything related to the needs of Arab society. I do not think that a candidate from Yisrael Beytenu should replace him."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, MK Yaakov Asher of United Torah Judaism clarified that his party will not sit in a government headed by the bloc of change.

"The dominance of Meretz, Lapid and Liberman will be much stronger than 14-15 MKs from the right. What holds them together?" he wondered.

When asked about the expected meeting between his party chairman Moshe Gafni and Yair Lapid, he replied, "The meeting has no meaning, we hold such meetings every day. Unlike what happens elsewhere, we do not change our values ​​and do not sell them, not for seats and not for budgets."