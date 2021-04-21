Queen Elizabeth expresses thanks for 'support and kindness' after Prince Philip's death

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating her 95th birthday, thanked the public for the outpouring of support since Prince Philip's death.

In her first statement since his passing, she said: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate."

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

According to Sky News, the Queen's birthday celebrations will be private, with some family members joining her.