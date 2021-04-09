Prince Philip dead at 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II's, has died at age 99.

The prince had retired from his royal duties in 2017, and had suffered from health problems in recent years.

In February, Prince Philip was hospitalized as a “precautionary measure”, before being released last month.

The prince is survived by his wife, Queen Elizabeth, and four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward – as well as their families.

Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, celebrating their 73rd anniversary in November 2020.