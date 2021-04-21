Likud members blame one another

The Likud's failure in the vote on the formation of the Knesset Arrangements Committee led to an exchange of accusations at a faction meeting held on Monday, after the vote.

Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday that Transportation Minister Miri Regev blamed the failure on Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin and on the chairman of the Likud Knesset faction, Miki Zohar.

According to the report, Regev claimed at the meeting "if Yuli (Edelstein) had been in charge, this would not have happened," and according to one source, she even called Levin and Zohar "a bunch of zeros."

Netanyahu apparently did not like Regev's attacks on his associates, and replied in their name, "You understand transportation but you understand politics a little less."

This is not the first time in recent times that Netanyahu lashed out at Regev amid disagreements between them on various issues.

Two months ago, it was reported that during an exchange of accusations regarding the delay in closing Ben Gurion Airport, Netanyahu told Regev, "You cannot withstand the pressure."

The Prime Minister's Office denied Tuesday's report, saying, "This is a complete lie. It never happened."