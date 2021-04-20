Israel purchases millions of additional vaccines from Moderna

The Health Ministry released a statement Tuesday on the agreement the Israeli government signed yesterday with Moderna on the purchase of millions of additional coronavirus vaccines.

"After great efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Israel yesterday (Monday, 19.4.21) signed an agreement with Moderna to purchase millions of doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for 2022," the Ministry stated.



"As part of this contract, Israel retains an option to purchase millions of additional doses, tailored to address variants.



"With this signature, Israel guarantees its residents access to advanced vaccines, from one of the leaders in the global fight to eradicate COVID-19. The State of Israel is among the first in the world to sign an agreement with Moderna for 2022 and we are confident that the partnership will continue to bring health to the residents of Israel," the statement concluded.

Arutz Sheva reported yesterday that Israel had signed an agreement with Pfizer for the purchase of nine million new vaccine doses.