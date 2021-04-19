9 million vaccines: New details on Pfizer deal

Israel today (Monday) signed an agreement with Pfizer to purchase millions of vaccine doses for 2022. The agreement includes about 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

In addition, Israel and Pfizer agreed to establish an option to purchase millions of additional vaccine doses.

The new agreement is meant to continue Israel's successful vaccination campaign and ensure the population remains immune to the coronavirus in the future.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla agreed in principle several days ago that Israel would sign an agreement immediately so as not to be at the end the queue. Netanyahu convened six discussions on the issue and decided to purchase vaccines in the highest amount that can be purchased without government approval, thus circumventing the veto imposed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu agreed with Bourla on the purchase of about 9 million vaccines with an option to purchase another million. The agreement was signed on Independence Day last week and another agreement is currently being worked on with Moderna.

"Very soon we will have more than enough vaccines, both for adults and children. Israel will once again lead the world in the fight against the coronavirus. There will be no more lockdown - we got out of it," Netanyahu announced.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein added: "I am happy that despite the unnecessary political difficulties, we have reached an agreement with Pfizer. Israel is leaving the corona crisis thanks to the vaccines, Israel will continue to lead the fight against the coronavirus in the future. I thank the citizens of Israel for their impressive response to the vaccination campaign, and call on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so soon."