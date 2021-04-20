Ten pipe bombs discovered in central Israel

Ten pipe bombs were discovered hidden in two separate locations in the central city of Ramle, and a suspect was detained for interrogation.

The explosives were discovered Monday night by Israel Police, during an operational activity aimed at fighting the Arabs' illegal weapons market in Israel.

A police sapper neutralized the explosives and took them to be destroyed.

One suspect was taken to the police station for interrogation.

Also on Monday in Ramle, a group of Arabs attacked Jews, sending one of the victims to the hospital.