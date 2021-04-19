Arabs attack Jews in Ramla

A Jew was lightly injured and two minors were sprayed with pepper spray in a brawl with Arabs in Ramla on Sunday evening.

The man was taken to Assaf Harofeh Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Elsewhere, hundreds of Arabs rioted in Jerusalem Sunday night, with disturbances reported around the Old City's Damascus Gate.

Arab rioters clashed with police, throwing stones and firing fireworks at officers, while anti-riot police, mounted officers, and special police units were deployed to contain the riots.

Officers fired stun grenades and used water cannons to disperse the rioters.