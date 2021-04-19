Netanyahu: Absurd for a man with 7 seats to be PM

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called for direct elections for the prime minister, arguing that such a move would be preferable to letting the head of a small party become prime minister, calling the idea of Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett becoming prime minister "absurd."

"There is a solution to the political tangle and the majority of the public supports it. Instead of forming an absurd government headed by a man with seven seats - the public will elect the prime minister directly without dissolving the Knesset," Netanyahu said.

"Today is also the moment of truth for Naftali Bennett. He pledged not to sit under Lapid with Meretz and Labor," he added. "Therefore, he must stop galloping to the left-wing government together with Lapid, Meretz and Labor. He must support our proposal for the Arrangements Committee that prevents the transfer of power in the Knesset to the left and even leaves in his hands the veto right, and he must support the solution of the direct election, which a huge majority of his voters support. If Bennett does not do that, it means he is connected to the left," the prime minister attacked.

On Sunday, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu is backing a plan originally drawn up by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), and which won the backing of Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett.

Under the plan being drawn up, a special direct election would be held, without a new Knesset election.

A bill is currently being drafted for the special election, and is expected to be submitted to the Knesset later this week.