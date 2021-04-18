Netanyahu pushing bill for direction election of PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing legislation which would bring back direct elections for the premiership, two decades after the system was abolished.

With 16 days left for his mandate to form a coalition government, Netanyahu is working to pass a bill which would end the current nomination process for the premiership, and give Israeli voters the ability to directly select the prime minister, as was done in the 1996, 1999, and 2001 election.

According to a report by Channel 12 Sunday evening, the idea to return to the direct election system was first conceived of by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), who won the backing of Yamina chief Naftali Bennett.

During his meetings with Netanyahu last week, Bennett convinced the Prime Minister to adopt the proposed plan.

Under the plan being drawn up, a special direct election would be held, without a new Knesset election.

A bill is currently being drafted for the special election, and is expected to be submitted to the Knesset later this week.