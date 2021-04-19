'Laugh now, Zionists - soon you'll be wiped out'

The commander-in-chief of the Iranian military said Israel would soon “disappear”, while touting Iran’s efforts to bolster the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s “plan to defeat the Zionist regime”.

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, addressed mourners at the funeral of Mohammed Hejazi, deputy commander of the Quds Force, Monday morning.

Brigadier General Hejazi died Sunday of a "heart condition" the Iranian military said, without providing additional details. Hejazi was appointed deputy commander of the Quds Force in January 2020, following the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani.

According to a report by Iran’s Fars agency, Salami eulogized Hejazi Monday, dubbing him a “martyr”, amid speculation Hejazi’s death may have been the result of a targeted assassination.

Salami praised Hejazi for his work with the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the group’s efforts “to defeat the Zionist regime.”

"Together with our Hezbollah brothers, he laid the groundwork for destroying the rotten Zionist regime."

Salami warned Israel not to celebrate Hejazi’s death, saying the Jewish state would soon “disappear”, wiped away by “nation you expelled”.

“We tell the Zionists, I heard that they are happy,” said Salami. “But we tell the Zionists that your happiness is very fleeting. You will disappear at the hands of the nation you expelled from their land.”

"Do not be happy, we will continue on our way and no one will leave this front and the trenches are always full of men who do not have armor behind them and swords have been drawn from the hands of the youth of the Islamic nation. The annihilation of all the devils of the world who stand against Islam will continue.”