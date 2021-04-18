Deputy chief of Iran's Quds Force dies of apparent heart attack

The deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, Brigadier General Mohammed Hejazi, died Sunday, the IRGC announced.

Hejazi died of a "heart condition" the Iranian military said, without providing additional details.

Hejazi was appointed deputy commander of the Quds Force in January 2020, following the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani.

The American Jewish Committee has accused Hejazi,then an adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of taking part in the planning of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in Buenos Aires.