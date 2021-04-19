Yisrael Katz: If Netanyahu does not succeed, I will lead the Likud

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said in a closed conversation that “if Netanyahu does not form the government, I am the one who should lead the Likud.” His comments were reported on Kan 11 News on Sunday.

According to the report, Katz was furious about the fact that Yariv Levin is being considered by elements in the political system to be an agreed-upon candidate to head the Likud the day after Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Finance Minister denied the report and stressed he supported Netanyahu.

The report comes a week after Kan 11 News reported that Katz’s political adviser wrote in a WhatsApp group in which Katz is a member that the mandate to form a government should be transferred from Netanyahu to Katz.

A statement issued on behalf of the Minister of Finance said, "I do not know of any correspondence of this kind, which absolutely does not reflect my opinion and position. Prime Minister Netanyahu was elected to head the Likud, and he is tasked with forming a government. I intend to examine the veracity of these, and if they have indeed been said - to take the necessary steps, including the possibility of his suspension from his role."