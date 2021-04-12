Yisrael Katz's political adviser: He should receive the mandate

The political adviser to Finance Minister Yisrael Katz wrote in a WhatsApp group in which Katz is a member that the mandate to form a government should be transferred from Benjamin Netanyahu to Katz.

In an internal correspondence, published on Kan 11 News on Sunday evening, the adviser responded to another announcement in the group, in which it was argued that the mandate should be transferred to the Minister of Finance, and wrote that this is the right and most realistic thing to do. He also proposed making Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a President with "special powers."

Netanyahu has to date rejected any proposals to run for President or transfer the mandate to another MK.

A statement issued on behalf of the Minister of Finance said, "I do not know of any correspondence of this kind, which absolutely does not reflect my opinion and position. Prime Minister Netanyahu was elected to head the Likud, and he is tasked with forming a government. I intend to examine the veracity of these, and if they have indeed been said - to take the necessary steps, including the possibility of his suspension from his role."